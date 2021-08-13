Planning a European holiday? A Quick Look at the Rules in Europe’s Most Popular Destinations

As European travel finally starts to open up, ITTN’s editor-in-chief Fionn Davenport wrote about travelling to the four most popular European destination for Irish holidaymakers – Spain, Portugal, France and Italy.
Read the story here.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
