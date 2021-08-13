News

Planning a European holiday? A Quick Look at the Rules in Europe’s Most Popular Destinations

Planning a European holiday? A Quick Look at the Rules in Europe’s Most Popular Destinations

As European travel finally starts to open up, ITTN’s editor-in-chief Fionn Davenport wrote about travelling to the four most popular European destination for Irish holidaymakers – Spain, Portugal, France and Italy.

Read the story here.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Allie’s Apex Adventure: Day Five

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Niamh Waters to Leave Travelmedia.ie

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Now Boarding: Aer Lingus Resumes Transatlantic Service to U.S. Capital

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Video: Norwegian Prima Marks Float Out

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Tui River Cruises Launches in Germany

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Norwegian Rebuilds Ireland & UK Flight Schedule

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Dublin Travel Firm Sees Revenues Plunge Due to Covid Pandemic

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

JetBlue Begins Long-Awaited Transatlantic Service

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Latvian Airline airBaltic Appoints AVIAREPS as Preferred Sales Agent for Ireland

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn