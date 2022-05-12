SEARCH
Pinterest Reveals its Most In Demand Holiday Destination

Pinterest has revealed a 62% increase in search volume for Porto making it the most in demand destination for summer 2022 amongst the savvy travellers who take inspiration from the site.

There are many reasons for Porto to take top place. It is picture-perfect with its stately bridges, narrow cobbled streets and medieval Ribeira district.

Porto

The trend experts at WeThrift have shared the top 10 locations which have seen the highest search volume increase over the last few months on the image sharing site:

  1. Porto, Portugal – 62% 
  2. Corfu, Greece – 61%
  3. Lake Como, Italy – 44%
  4. Mallorca, Spain – 35%
  5. Mykonos, Greece – 32%
  6. Istanbul, Turkey – 26%
  7. Ibiza, Spain – 26%
  8. Phuket, Thailand – 26%
  9. Nice, France – 25%
  10. Madrid, Spain – 18%

The full list and more information can be found here: https://www.wethrift.com/booking.com 

