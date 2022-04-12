Pine Cliffs Resort Launches Series of 30th Anniversary Events

Pine Cliffs, a Luxury Collection Resort in the Algarve, Portugal, is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year. Throughout 2022, the family resort will be celebrating 30 years of stories with a calendar that comprises family, food, sports and wellness events, wrapping up with New Year festivities.

The event calendar has been designed in line with the resort’s philosophy ‘The Meaning of Life’ which is to enable first-time and returning guests and visitors to enjoy unique experiences in the company of their loved ones, to reconnect with the joys of the simple things in life, and to unwind surrounded by the resort’s beautiful cliff-top setting. “Where life has meaning, where life unfolds” is the motto of the inspirational video launched to promote resort’s philosophy – available here.

Ranging from music festivals to sports competitions and wellness retreats, the events and activities will cater to all ages and tastes. Pine Cliffs Resort’s celebrations will include:

The Yearly Winner’s Cup – April

One of the most prestigious sporting events in the Algarve, this has returned to Pine Cliffs after a two-year hiatus to crown the overall winner from the weekly competitions of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Guests can enter for the next edition by taking part and winning one of Pine Cliffs’ weekly competitions for best golf, tennis and padel players, until October 2022.

Algarve Smooth Jazz Festival – 3-8 May

Following a successful first edition in 2019, Algarve Smooth Jazz Festival will return to Pine Cliffs Resort’s ‘Tabu Garden’ this May. Open to both guests and the public, the festival will take place in the beautiful open-air venue which offers stunning cliff-top views over the Atlantic ocean. Performers will include Peter White, Gregg Karukas, with after show parties at the ‘Aldar Club’.

Chef’s Experience at MIMO Algarve – July/August

MIMO Algarve, the most vibrant place at Pine Cliffs Resort, is back. Guests will be able to enjoy different gastronomic experiences and workshops, and in April it opened its Espresso Bar (a new offering) and the Gourmet Shop with new local products. To celebrate the resorts 30th anniversary, the cookery school will invite four well-known Portuguese chefs for a cook off with their own chef this summer. More details to be revealed soon.

Maré Full Moon Party – August

This chilled adults-only party will celebrate the full moon on Falésia Beach, which can be accessed within minutes’ walk from the resort thanks to a convenient lift. The party will have live DJs and performers, dancing areas, as well as drinks and food from the resort’s beach bar and Maré at Pine Cliffs, which was named Best Scenic Setting Worldwide 2021 at Haute Grandeur Resorts Awards.

Children’s Pirate Parties – Summer

Held at the resort’s children’s village, Porto Pirata – one of the largest in Europe, the Pirate Parties will offer children the chance to enjoy live music, entertainment, games and face paintings that have been specifically designed for them.

Other events taking place later in the year will include:

Guru Retreats (Fitness & Yoga) – September/November

Christmas Market – November/December

New Year celebration – December

The resort offers families a collection of luxury multi-bedroomed suites and private villas, with a number of catered and self-catered options available. There are 8 pools at the resort, as well as 12 restaurants, which offer a wide variety of cuisines and dishes to cater to every taste. This ranges from buffet dining and seafood restaurants to steakhouse hotspots and health bars.

Two adults can stay at Pine Cliffs Hotel in September 2022 from €390 per night including breakfast.

A family of four can stay in a Two-Bedroom Pine Cliffs Gardens suite in September 2022 from €640 per night including breakfast.

To book, visit www.pinecliffs.com or call +351 289 500 100.