Photographer of the Year: The September Winners are…

There were some beautiful entries for September and it was a really tough decision for our judges this month. Unfortunately, as you know, there can be only one winner!

Introducing Tanya Kearney’s Seine at Sunset (Strand Travel) and runner-up Sharon Gibson’s Dreaming of those summer days with the wind in my hair and the sand between my toes (Topflight).

We are currently judging the October entries and the winner will be announced shortly. With the standard of photos coming in, there is some tough competition.

We look forward to seeing all the gorgeous photos in October. make sure to get the entries (max 2 per person, per month) to [email protected]

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
