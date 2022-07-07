Photographer of the Year: The June Winners are in

We have received a lot of entries in June as the competition continues to heat up. Make sure you take a look at the entries here.

Unfortunately, there can only be one winner, and this month it’s Mandy Walsh, Travel Counsellor for her beautiful photo ‘As the Dust Settles’. Congratulations Mandy, you have won a place at the ITTN Awards, taking place 25th November in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, where you could be in with a chance of winning two tickets with Air Canada.

As the Dust Settles, Mandy Walsh, Travel Counsellor

Our Runner-up this month is also a Travel Counsellor, congratulations to Susan Ryan, for her ‘Ultimate Abyss’ photo taken on board Wonder of the Seas earlier this year. Fantastic photo and definitely worth having a go of the slide!

Ultimate Abyss – Susan Ryan, Travel Counsellors

The Photographer of the Year is in full swing for July, and with all the exciting travelling everyone’s doing, make sure to get those photos in. Send your entries (max 2 per person, per month) to [email protected].

We look forward to seeing all the amazing photos in July.

Air Canada fly direct from Dublin to Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. Find out more at Aircanada.com