SEARCH
HomeCompetitionsPhotographer of the Year: The July Winners are...
CompetitionsNews

Photographer of the Year: The July Winners are…

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
3

There were so many amazing entries for July and it was a really tough decision for our judges this month. Unfortunately, as you know, there can be only one winner.

July’s winner is Leah Parmeshwar from The Travel Department for her photo of ‘Portrait of a Cuban farmer – Vinales.’

Portrait of a Cuban Man - POTY

Congratulations Leah, you have won a place at the ITTN Awards, taking place November 25 in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, where you could be in with a chance of winning two tickets with Air Canada.

Our runner up, this month, is Sharon Gibson from Topflight for her photo ‘Run for your lives‘. This photo was taken in a waterpark in the Netherlands, where it looks like the water was freezing but the children had a great time.

We are currently judging the August entries and the winner will be announced shortly. With the standard of photos coming in, there is some tough competition.

September is the beginning of Autumn, leaves falling off the trees, back to school, but of course still some travel. We look forward to seeing all the amazing photos in September. Make sure to get those photos in. Send your entries (max 2 per person, per month) to [email protected].

Air Canada flies direct from Dublin to Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. Find out more at Aircanada.com

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous articleAPT Announces Travelmarvel River Cruise Incentive for Travel Agents

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie