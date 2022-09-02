Photographer of the Year: The July Winners are…

There were so many amazing entries for July and it was a really tough decision for our judges this month. Unfortunately, as you know, there can be only one winner.

July’s winner is Leah Parmeshwar from The Travel Department for her photo of ‘Portrait of a Cuban farmer – Vinales.’

Congratulations Leah, you have won a place at the ITTN Awards, taking place November 25 in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, where you could be in with a chance of winning two tickets with Air Canada.

Our runner up, this month, is Sharon Gibson from Topflight for her photo ‘Run for your lives‘. This photo was taken in a waterpark in the Netherlands, where it looks like the water was freezing but the children had a great time.

We are currently judging the August entries and the winner will be announced shortly. With the standard of photos coming in, there is some tough competition.

September is the beginning of Autumn, leaves falling off the trees, back to school, but of course still some travel. We look forward to seeing all the amazing photos in September. Make sure to get those photos in. Send your entries (max 2 per person, per month) to [email protected].

Air Canada flies direct from Dublin to Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. Find out more at Aircanada.com