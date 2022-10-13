SEARCH
News

Photographer of the Year – Get those Final Entries In

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
2

We’re halfway through the final month of the Photographer of the Year competition with Air Canada.

There is one spot left to join us at the ITTN awards and one last chance to be in with a chance of winning 2 tickets with Air Canada.

Air Canada flies direct from Dublin to Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. Find out more at Aircanada.com

Will you be joining Blaithin O’Donnell (Sales Manager Ireland, Air Canada) and the five other winners at the Photographer of the Year table on the 25th of November? 

Winners so far are:

  • Emma McCarthy, JBarter Travel
  • Mandy Walsh, Travel Counsellors 
  • Leah Pareshwar, The Travel Department
  • Johannes Kral, from OROKO Travel 
  • The September winner will be announced shortly.

All you have to do is enter up to two of your favourite photos to [email protected] to be in with a chance to win!Best of Luck for the final month! I

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
