Photographer of the Year – Get Those Final Entries In

Jack Goddard
By Jack Goddard
We’re nearing the end of the final month of the Photographer of the Year competition with Air Canada.

There is one spot left to join us at the ITTN awards and one last chance to be in with a chance of winning 2 tickets with Air Canada.

Air Canada flies direct from Dublin to Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. Find out more at Aircanada.com

Will you be joining Blaithin O’Donnell (Sales Manager Ireland, Air Canada) and the five other winners at the Photographer of the Year table on the 25th of November? 

Winners so far are:

  • Emma McCarthy, JBarter Travel
  • Mandy Walsh, Travel Counsellors 
  • Leah Pareshwar, The Travel Department
  • Johannes Kral, from OROKO Travel 
  • The September winner will be announced shortly.

All you have to do is enter up to two of your favourite photos to [email protected] to be in with a chance to win! Best of Luck for the final month!

Jack Goddard
Jack Goddard
I have joined the ITTN team after working in many different disciplines across my career. Having worked in a solicitor’s office, the bar trade, and the travel industry. I bring a young and fresh dynamic to our editorial team.
