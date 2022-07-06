Photographer of the Year Competition 2022 Update

Here at ITTN we are delighted that Air Canada will be sponsoring our Photographer of the Year Competition for 2022. Our June winner will be announced shortly. Get your entries in now for July, if you don’t enter you cant win!

We have returned to the traditional format where the competition will run over 6 months, and one lucky winner will be selected each month.

The monthly winner will join us at the ITTN awards where Blaithin O’Donnell (Sales Manager Ireland, Air Canada) will announce the overall 2022 winner and award them with 2 seats to Canada.

Email [email protected] for entries.