Photographer of the Year Comes to a Close

The competition really heated up for the last month of entries for Photographer of the Year! Our judges mentioned that this was the hardest month to choose.

Thank you to everybody who entered this month, but as always there can only be one winner.

October’s winner is Katrina McMullan, Travel Counsellors for her photo ‘Cappadocia’. Congratulations Katrina, you have won a place at the ITTN Awards where you will be in with a chance of winning two tickets with Air Canada.

Our Runner up this month is Stella Grant from O’Hanrahan Travel for her photo ‘Caves of Wonder’. Amazing photo Stella.

The competition is now closed and all winners will be contacted with details of the ITTN Awards, which are taking place on 25 November 2022 in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4. The six winning photos from each month will now be judged to choose an overall Photographer of the Year.

We look forward to seeing all six winners there and Blaithin O’Donnell will be attending to present the award to the overall winner.

Thank you to everybody who entered this year, we really loved seeing all the beautiful photos. You can check out all the entries here.