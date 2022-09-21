SEARCH
Photographer of the Year – August Winners Announced

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
The quality of photos we have received this year has been incredible and it’s been really tough for our judges to decide. Unfortunately, as you know, there can be only one winner.

August’s winner is Johannes Kral, from OROKO Travel this beautiful photo of ‘Wake Attersee, Austria’

Congratulations Johannes, you have won a place at the ITTN Awards, taking place November 25 in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, where you could be in with a chance of winning two tickets with Air Canada.

Our runner up, this month, is also from OROKO Travel, Congratulations to Marek Maslowiec for his photo of ‘Inis Oirr’.

There is still one week left in September to get your photos in. September is the beginning of Autumn, leaves falling off the trees, back to school, but of course still some travel. We look forward to seeing all the amazing photosMake sure to get those photos in. Send your entries (max 2 per person, per month) to [email protected]

Air Canada flies direct from Dublin to Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. Find out more at Aircanada.com

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
