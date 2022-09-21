Photographer of the Year – August Winners Announced

The quality of photos we have received this year has been incredible and it’s been really tough for our judges to decide. Unfortunately, as you know, there can be only one winner.

August’s winner is Johannes Kral, from OROKO Travel this beautiful photo of ‘Wake Attersee, Austria’

Congratulations Johannes, you have won a place at the ITTN Awards, taking place November 25 in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, where you could be in with a chance of winning two tickets with Air Canada.

Our runner up, this month, is also from OROKO Travel, Congratulations to Marek Maslowiec for his photo of ‘Inis Oirr’.

There is still one week left in September to get your photos in. September is the beginning of Autumn, leaves falling off the trees, back to school, but of course still some travel. We look forward to seeing all the amazing photos. Make sure to get those photos in. Send your entries (max 2 per person, per month) to [email protected]

