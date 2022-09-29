Photographer of the Year 2022

SEARCH
It’s the last few days to get your entries in for September photographs for Photographer of the Year. We love enjoying seeing many gorgeous photos as they come in and competition is really heating up this September.

Please send your entries (2 max per person, per month) to [email protected]. For inspiration take a look below at some of our past entries and our monthly winners here.

The monthly winner will join us at the ITTN awards where Blaithin O’Donnell (Sales Manager Ireland, Air Canada) will announce the overall 2022 winner and award them with 2 seats to Canada.

Air Canada flies direct from Dublin to Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. Find out more at Aircanada.com

