Photographer of the Year 2022

This is your last chance to get your entries in for August. August has been a fantastic month for weather in Ireland and we’re sure a lot of you have been away as well. There have been plenty of opportunities to take stunning photographs!

Send your entries (max 2 per person, per month) to [email protected].

We have has some fantastic entries so far this month.

The monthly winner will join us at the ITTN awards where Blaithin O’Donnell (Sales Manager Ireland, Air Canada) will announce the overall 2022 winner and award them with 2 seats to Canada.

Air Canada flies direct from Dublin to Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. Find out more at Aircanada.com

