Photographer of the Year 2022

Jack Goddard
By Jack Goddard
The Photographer of the Year is coming to the end of its July entries, and with all the exciting travelling everyone’s doing, make sure to get those photos in. Send your entries (max 2 per person, per month) to [email protected].

We look forward to seeing all the amazing photos in July.

The monthly winner will join us at the ITTN awards where Blaithin O’Donnell (Sales Manager Ireland, Air Canada) will announce the overall 2022 winner and award them with 2 seats to Canada.

Air Canada fly direct from Dublin to Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. Find out more at Aircanada.com

