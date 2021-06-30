News

Photographer of the Year 2021: This is the LAST DAY to Enter & Be in with a Chance to Win the Big Prize

It’s the last day of June, which means today is your last chance to enter this year’s ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021 competition, sponsored by Emirates – and it’s your last chance to be in the draw for that huge top prize of two free flights anywhere on the Emirates network.

This month’s theme is…kids. So we want to see photos the blessed darlings in all of our lives!

THE PRIZE

Each monthly winner will win a reusable ITTN mug and €100.

They’ll also be in the draw for the big prize – which will held on 8 July on the Terrace of the Gold Room at Hang Dai Restaurant, Camden Street, Dublin 2.

The overall winner will also join ITTN as a guest at the ITTN Awards on 2 December at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

HOW TO ENTER

It’s really simple to enter. Just send your pictures (no more than 2) each month to [email protected]. You can enter each month if you wish (must be different pictures, so your odds of winning is even higher!)

Travel agents in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can enter.

It’s important that you own the picture, and when sending it to us just tell us your full name, agency name and don’t forget to give your photo a caption!

The winners will be decided upon by the EXPERT panel of judges: Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; Fiona Dobbyn, General Manager, Classic Resorts; Fionn Davenport (Editor, ITTN) and Sharon Jordan (Managing Director, ITTN). The monthly winners will be invited to join the judges at a lunch in July where the overall winner will be announced.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

