Photographer of the Year 2021: The June Winners

It’s time to announce the winner’s of June’s child-friendly competition for ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021, sponsored by Emirates.

We asked you to send in your best shots of your beloved little ones…

The runner-up for June is Stuart Heenan from Sunway for this gorgeous shot – Congratulations Stuart – you win a brand new, limited edition ITTN reusable cup, which will be sent out to you ASAP.

But this month’s winner is Sharon Gibson of Topflight for this beauty…

Congratulations to Sharon: not only have you won one of our special edition reusable ITTN cups, but you’ve also pocketed a cool €100 and are in the final to win TWO flights anywhere on the Emirates network before 31st December 2022. And that final will be held this Wednesday, 8 July – what an incredible prize! What’s more the overall winner will join ITTN as a guest at the awards on the 2nd of December at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4.