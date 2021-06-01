Philadelphia Welcomes Four New Hotel Developments In 2021 Catering To All Travellers

Philadelphia is welcoming four new hotels in 2021, which will enhance the city’s existing stock of places to stay. The four new developments will give travellers options to suit their travel needs and budget – from luxurious hotels to cosy neighbourhood boutiques.

Philadelphia’s new hotel offerings include Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia which is home to creative spaces with eclectic city views; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, which brings 200 guest rooms, entertainment space and more to South Philadelphia within walking distance of the city’s Stadium Complex; Philadelphia’s first W and Element hotels in Center City, marking the first dual-brand adventure for the hotels anywhere in the world, and the soon-to-open luxury boutique Guild House Hotel, featuring 12 rooms and suites named after history-making women.

The First of Hyatt’s Upscale Lifestyle Brands Opens in Philadelphia: Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia

At the heart of Center City’s most exclusive neighbourhood, Rittenhouse Square, The Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia opened in October 2020 and marks the first of Hyatt’s upscale lifestyle brands to open in Philadelphia. The hotel is now welcoming guests just steps from the bustling Rittenhouse Square and future travellers to the city can enjoy time spent strolling around the neighbourhood’s charming shops and dining in cafes and restaurants that fill its streets. The Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia has 332 stylish guest rooms including 22 spacious suites, with locally inspired art incorporated throughout the building. The hotel is also home to over 5,000 square feet of customisable meeting and event space with a ballroom accommodating up to 200 guests. The 13-story property currently features a fitness centre, retail offerings, and underground on-site parking. It will soon open a full-service restaurant and bar, Patchwork, with a menu inspired by the flavours found in the kitchens of Philadelphia’s local row homes

Sports Fans, Settle in for a Stay at Live! Casino & Hotel

Travellers with a passion for sports should be sure to book a future stay at The Live! Casino & Hotel which recently opened in February 2021 in South Philadelphia’s Stadium District. The hotel is adjacent to Citizens Bank Park, home to the Philadelphia Phillies, the city’s Major League Baseball team, and it’s just steps away from Lincoln Financial Field where the Philadelphia Eagles play American Football. Also close by is the Wells Fargo Center where both the Philadelphia 76ers (basketball) and the Philadelphia Flyers (hockey) play. Boasting more than 200 upscale rooms, The Live! Casino & Hotel also features more than 510,000 square-feet of gaming, hotel, dining and entertainment space. Guests can enjoy food offerings from iconic Philadelphia eateries such as Lorenzo and Sons Pizza, Termini Brothers, and Sang Kee Noodle Bar & Kitchen, whilst the neighbouring Xfinity Live! offers even more dining and drinking options for visitors to choose from.

Philadelphia Welcomes the First W and Element Hotels in Center City

Located in the heart of Philadelphia’s downtown and less than one block from iconic City Hall, the Element Hotel opened next door to its dual-branded property, the W Hotel Philadelphia, in May 2021. The 460-room hotel is the largest Element Hotels property in the world. Featuring a range of wellness-inspired amenities geared towards families, groups and business travellers, guests can start their day with the hotel’s complimentary ‘Rise’ breakfast and wind down with a complimentary glass of wine or local beer in the lounge during the ‘Relax’ evening reception. For explores keen to experience as much of the city as possible, Element’s Bikes to Borrow program offers custom-designed bikes for visitors looking to discover the city’s biking trails, murals and historic sites. The Element also shares over 45,000 square feet of meeting and event space with the W Philadelphia set to open this Summer. Offering a vibrant spin on traditional luxury, the 51-story W Hotel will offer future guests 295 rooms and suites with expansive views of Philadelphia, a ground-floor 90-seat restaurant, an outdoor terrace with a year-round heated pool and bar, spa and gym. Specially created cocktails will be served nightly in the Living Room cocktail lounge and at the all-season WET Deck bar.

Check-in to the Guild House Hotel Once Home to the USA’s Most Prominent Women’s Empowerment Organisation

The Guild House Hotel is set to open in June 2021 at 13th and Locust streets, in the heart of the Midtown Village neighbourhood. The luxury boutique hotel will occupy a Victorian-era rowhouse that was once the home of The New Century Guild — one of America’s oldest and most prominent women’s empowerment organisations — and will feature 12 elegant suites inspired by the leaders of the New Century Guild and designed by Philadelphia-based, woman-owned interior design studio ROHE Creative. The hotel will also feature amenities from other local woman-owned businesses, including coffee from Sip & Sonder and bath products from Fork & Melon. The hotel’s location is just steps from the popular shops and restaurants of the Washington Square West, Old City and Rittenhouse Square neighbourhoods.