Folding the Prism © 2019 Mural Arts Philadelphia / Jessie Unterhalter & Katey Truhn (Jessie & Katey), 1217 Spring Garden Street. Photo by Steve Weinik.

Philadelphia Adds Four New Museum Experiences in 2021

Philadelphia is adding four new museum experiences in 2021 that are aimed to enhance the already impressive cultural offerings in the City of Brotherly Love.

This year, Philadelphia has unveiled the expansive ‘Core Project’ at the landmark Philadelphia Museum of Art by celebrated architect, Frank Gehry, and stages an unprecedented Jasper Johns retrospective.

The Neon Museum of Philadelphia showcases over 120 historic neon signs and artwork from the past.

The city has also welcomed the high-tech Faith and Liberty Discovery Centre in May 2021 and the “Mural Capital of the World” offers new tours to explore Philadelphia’s impressive collection of public art.

Further details on the new museum experiences in Philadelphia include:

Last month, the Philadelphia Museum of Art unveiled a project by celebrated architect Frank Gehry, representing a major milestone in the renovation, reorganisation, and interior expansion of the iconic museum’s landmark 1928 building. The Core Project has focused on the renewal of the museum’s infrastructure, opening up the heart of the main building, including the Vaulted Walkway, a grand 640-foot-long corridor that has not been open to the public for nearly 50 years. The project reveals nearly 90,000 square feet of reimagined and new exhibition space, including a gallery devoted to telling a broader and more inclusive narrative of the development of early American art and one that focuses on the creative spirit of Philadelphia today through the work of 25 contemporary artists with ties to the city.

This autumn, the Philadelphia Museum of Art is slated to join with the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York for an artistic partnership celebrating the work of Jasper Johns. The museums will simultaneously stage exhibits that feature 600 pieces spanning 70 years of Johns’ career, including the iconic artist’s most celebrated paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints, along with lesser-known and recent works. Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror will be on view from September 29, 2021, through February 13, 2022.

The Neon Museum of Philadelphia welcomes the public into its new gallery space in Olde Kensington. Shining a light on Philadelphia’s colourful commercial history, the museum aims to help visitors learn more about Philadelphia and America’s past through preserving historic signage and promoting neon art appreciation of the 20th-century American roadside. Ideal for a fun-filled family experience, visitors can discover over 120 vintage neon signs and artwork from some of Philadelphia’s most iconic businesses, including McGillin’s Olde Ale House and Pat’s King of Steaks.

Philadelphia’s newest attraction, the Faith and Liberty Discovery Center opened in May 2021. Located just steps from Independence Hall and the infamous Liberty Bell, the high-tech museum is dedicated to examining how faith and liberty helped foster some of America’s core values. Inside the museum, visitors can explore six immersive galleries on an interactive, self-guided tour using a lamp to engage with exhibits and collect specific, inspiring content. Visitors can see the result of their engagement in a unique visualisation or access their collection post-visit. Emotional film and interactive media take visitors back in time, reveal first-person perspectives, and make history relevant to America today.

Mural Arts Philadelphia’s popular tour program is back with brand-new walking tours that further establish Philadelphia as the Mural Capital of the World. Tours, led by knowledgeable guides, reveal interesting details about the mural-making process and the people and communities that inspired these incredible works of art. In addition to the ever-popular Mural Mile Walking Tour weaving through Center City, three new options include: Spring into the Arts, New Bella Vistas and West Philadelphia walking tours that examine breath-taking murals in respective neighbourhoods throughout the city.

For more information on Philadelphia, visit the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau’s website, www.discoverPHL.com.