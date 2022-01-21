Pharrell Williams to open resort in the Bahamas

American singer Pharell Williams is set to open a resort n the Bahamas in 2024.

Williams will work with David Grutman of Groot Hospitality to launch his resort.

The partners have already collaborated on a Miami property, The Goodtime Hotel, and Miami restaurant, Swan.

The planned Somewhere Else resort

The “Somewhere Else” resort will offer more than 400 guestrooms and suites, a selection of dining venues, an oceanfront beach, pools and recreation areas, amenities and live entertainment. it will sit adjacent to Atlantis Hotel and take over the current site of The Beach.

Grutman, founder of Groot Hospitality, said: “Not only will it offer a major extension of the unforgettable and high-energy experiences we deliver with Groot Hospitality, but also, a clear focus on nature and restorative elements.”