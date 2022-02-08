Peter Brazil of Limerick Travel joins ITAA

Peter Brazil of Limerick Travel has been elected as a new member to the ITAA Board.

The announcement took place at the regional meeting held on 1 February 2022.

This follows Suzanne O’Leary stepping down after several years with the ITAA. The board thanked her for her valuable contribution during her time with the ITAA and wished her every success in the future.

Pat Dawson told ITTN “I’m delighted that Peter has joined, he and his family have had a long history with the ITAA and not only that, he is a terribly nice fellow. On behalf of the ITAA board and members, we would like to thank Suzanne O’Leary for her contribution during her time on the ITAA board over the last couple of years and wish her every success for the future.”

“Following Suzanne’s resignation, we would like to welcome Peter Brazil as a new member to the ITAA Board. Peter was elected to the ITAA board at a regional meeting on the 1st February as proposed by Joe Tully and seconded by Des Manning.”

The board look forward to working with Peter and appreciate the experience and contribution he will bring to the board meetings.

Congratulations on the new appointment from everyone at ITTN!