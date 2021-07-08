News

Peru’s Inca Trail To Reopen Next Month

The popular Peruvian trekking route will be reopening from August 7, but operating at 50% capacity.

The Inca Trail has long been a favourite among clients of G Adventures, who will be back running tours on the trail in August. However, the reduced capacity means that the company are urging customers to book sooner rather than later. The Inca Trail will be running at 50% capacity, meaning the G Adventures treks will have no more than eight travellers on each departure. Permits are on sale now for the 2021 season but will likely sell out even faster than usual. Machu Picchu, which reopened in March, is also running at 50% capacity.

An updated cancellation policy

In response to new travel regulations, G Adventures has updated its ‘Book with Confidence’ policy, to offer increased flexibility for travellers looking to lock in their next trip, with the option to rebook itineraries just 14 days before a tour’s departure date. The updated conditions apply to tours booked from 01 July, 2021 up until 31 December, 2021, for departure dates up until 31 December, 2022. It’s not just Peru, either – the company is running more than 350 trips departing in July and August, as more and more destinations are opening up.

The great reopening

Brian Young, managing director at G Adventures, says: “We know that travellers are eager to get away as soon as they can and, by offering shorter windows to be able to rebook prior to departure, we’re providing the best flexibility to help our travellers feel confident to book in the coming months, knowing that they can change the dates if they need to.

“Since we relaunched tours in September 2020,  G Adventures has safely operated over 200 trips, so as soon as travellers are ready to book, we are ready to take them on a life-changing adventure.”

“We know from our booking trends that travellers are looking for more active, achievement-based trips and, having been named the Best Inca Trail Tour Operator, we pride ourselves on our ability to secure permits for the trail and deliver the best hiking experiences to our active travellers in Peru. The news that the trail will reopen later this summer is hugely exciting, but with permits already competitive before the pandemic and with the trail operating at 50% capacity, we’re encouraging travellers to get in touch now to lock in that dream hike sooner rather than later to avoid missing out,” Young continues.

The Inca Trail is included on two Peruvian itineraries, The Inca Trail and Classic Peru.

