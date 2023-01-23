SEARCH
Peru Closes Machu Picchu to Tourists Indefinitely in Wake of Anti-Government Violence

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Peru’s world famous heritage site Machu Picchu has been closed to tourists indefinitely over safety concerns arising from the ongoing anti-government violent protests engulfing the South American nation.

Rail access to the famous 15th Century lost city of the Incas was stopped late last week after the protests led to damage to the train lines. That resulted in 418 tourists being trapped at the site.

However, all tourists have since been safely evacuated. The Peruvian tourist authority has said all ticketholders can keep tickets or get refunds.

Around 1 million people visit the famous site, which is listed as one of the modern wonders of the world, each year.

Protests about Peru’s change of president have erupted into violence, with numerous citizens killed as a result and protestors demanding fresh elections.

