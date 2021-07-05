News

Pavilions Hotels & Resorts First International Hotel Group to Accept Cryptocurrency

The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, which owns hotels across Europe and Asia, has become the first international hotel group to accept cryptocurrencies from any country for hotel bookings.

It has partnered with UK-based crypto-payment gateway Coindirect to allow guests to pay with digital assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum and 40 other virtual currencies.

Pavilions Phuket

“Personalised experiences are at the core of our DNA; allowing this flexibility in payments combined with security and peace of mind for our guests is the next step in personalised and bespoke services,” said Gordon Oldham, founder and owner of The Pavilions Hotels group.

“We are proud to lead the industry and enhance ourselves in the digital world with this exciting new crypto payment method available at all of our unique and distinct Hotels and Resorts across the globe.”

“Guests can take advantage of paying in the Cryptocurrency of their choice, based on the currency and location they are situated in at the time of booking, offering more freedom and a contemporary, personalised service,” said Jesse Hemson-Struthers, CEO and Co-founder of Coindirect.

Payments using cryptocurrencies will be available for direct bookings through each hotel’s reservations centre from 07 July 2021. In the near future, it will be available on website booking engines as well. See here for a complete list of supported cryptocurrencies.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland.

