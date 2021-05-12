PATA Welcomes New Members & A New Partner

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) UK & Ireland announces four new members and the addition of travel insurance provider, Battleface, as a new PATA partner.

The new members include Saudi Arabia tour operator expert M Zahid Travel; luxury Thai resort TreeHouse Villas; specialist villa company CV Villas and New Zealand touring company Kirra Tours.

PATA UK & Ireland Chairman, Chris Crampton said: “It’s always great to welcome new members to the organisation, especially during such a challenging time and to offer a network of support. The addition of M Zahid Travel is testament to the growing interest in the fascinating destination of Saudi Arabia and Battleface bring with them really helpful insights and services in the travel insurance sphere, a product travellers will be keen to purchase more than ever.”

Katie Crowe, Director of Communications UK, Battleface said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with PATA UK & Ireland. With travel insurance an essential component for anyone travelling, we look forward to working with PATA members in making their travel experience as pleasurable and safe as possible.”

Annually, PATA hosts over 30 separate events throughout the UK and Ireland. “The number of events has grown significantly over the past five years and continues to increase further with new (virtual) training and networking events providing unique and regular opportunities for our members”, stated Crampton as another major reason for the continued popularity of its membership uptake.

PATA have different types of memberships, depending on the type of business. For travel agents, membership is free – all that they need to do is sign up. For suppliers or tour operators, PATA has a variety of membership packages available including great savings/benefits on travel services.