PATA UK and Ireland welcomes three new members

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) UK & Ireland announces three new Committee Members for 2022.

The new Committee Members which have joined PATA are:

Travel agent, Kew Bridge Travel

Luxury villa specialist, CV Villas

Representation company, Purple Umbrella

All three new members will be working alongside PATA UK & Ireland Chairman, Chris Crampton and fellow committee members to shape PATA’s strategy for the year ahead.

Commenting on this latest news, Crampton said:

“We are thrilled to welcome new committee members to the organisation, and the timing couldn’t be better in the recovery of the industry – their wealth of experience will enrich our approach and output. Kew Bridge Travel is particularly exciting as we have never had a travel agent as a Committee Member before; their firsthand experience on the frontline will bring a new perspective to our agent outreach and help us continue to grow our travel agent network.

“CV Villas will give us insight into luxury travel and multigenerational holidays, two markets identified to lead the return to tourism in the region. Purple Umbrella’s product representation in Thailand and Sri Lanka will give key insight into two of Pacific Asia’s top destinations.”

PATA is welcoming new members for 2022. Further details are available here: PATA UK and Ireland Membership.