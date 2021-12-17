PATA UK and Ireland raises over £5,000 for charity

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) raised a record of £5,500 for charity at this year’s Christmas Lunch.

Usually a much larger event, the lunch was scaled back with Covid precautions in place but a huge amount of money was raised for the Charitable Travel Fund.

Charitable Travel Trustee and Founder, Melissa Tilling said: “The trustees of The Charitable Travel Fund are truly overwhelmed by the generosity and support of the members and guests of the Pacific Asia Travel Association after being chosen as the charity for their historic Christmas Lunch event, and want to thank Alison Nicholls for representing our cause so wonderfully. “

“Raising over £5,500 is incredible and will really help developing world tourism communities in need. The social justice of travel people supporting tourism people is behind what we do and PATA truly showed us the generosity and resilience of the industry we know and love”.

Another highlight of the Christmas lunch is recognising and awarding outstanding members of the travel industry. This year PATA UK & Ireland Chairman, Chris Crampton presented 3 awards:

Outstanding Industry Contribution Award 2021 – David Kevan, Co-Founder of CHIC Locations

Fellowship of PATA Award 2021 – Tom Nutley, former Chairman of Reed Travel Exhibitions

Fellowship of PATA Award 2021 – Chris May, founder of Equator Online Learning and Travel Uni

Celebrations continued at the lunch with carol singing and the charity raffle and auction which included an amazing list of prizes.

PATA’s schedule of events for 2022 will be announced in the new year including flagship PATA Exchange, Taste of PATA and regular training sessions spanning the UK & Ireland.