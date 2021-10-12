News

PATA Gets Creative With its Travel Agent Training

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) UK & Ireland is to host another series of virtual training events for travel agents this Autumn/Winter.

The first of the new training events will take place later this month (20 October), with ‘PATA Pictionary’, designed to test not only agents’ knowledge of the Asia Pacific region but also their artistic skills.

This will be followed by PATA’s first ever virtual Training Treasure Hunt on 24 November 2021.

The two new formats will complement PATA’s roster of online ‘gameshows’ where attendees will get the chance to hear from four Asia-Pacific presenters before testing their knowledge to win prizes.

Commenting on the new training formats, PATA’s Matt McCausland (Account Director) said: “Video platforms continue to make it relatively easy for us to stay in touch with agents, however we recognise it’s important to keep looking for more inventive ways to engage with our agents.

“With the hugely successful return of Taste of PATA last month, our in-person events have begun to resume soon but we recognise that there is still a huge demand for online events: as we head towards 2022 we’ve got lots of exciting plans for both online and in-person.”

All virtual training events are free for agents to attend. https://pata.org.uk/pata-events/

