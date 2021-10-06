Passengers Still Frustrated with Travel Restrictions, Says IATA Survey

Passengers continue to be frustrated with Covid-19 restrictions on air travel, according to an IATA survey.

Over 73% of people surveyed felt their ”qualify of life is suffering” due to restrictions surrounding air travel.

According to the survey, 67% stated that most country borders should be opened now. Travellers believe that freedom of travel should be restored and the virus can be managed while ”living normally”.

Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA, said, “People are increasingly frustrated with the COVID-19 travel restrictions and even more have seen their quality of life suffer as a result. They don’t see the necessity of travel restrictions to control the virus. And they have missed too many family moments, personal development opportunities and business priorities.”

Quarantine measures continue to be the biggest deterrent to air travel. In the survey, 84% of people indicated that they will not travel if there is a chance of quarantine at their destination.

Walsh continued by saying that while passengers are happy to travel, they feel it is too complex.

”People also tell us that they are confident to travel. But what those who have travelled, are telling us is that the rules are too complex and the paperwork too onerous.

”The message they are sending to governments is: COVID-19 is not going to disappear, so we must establish a way to manage its risks while living and travelling normally.”

The survey was conducted with 4,700 participants in 11 markets for the month of September.