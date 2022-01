Passengers entering Ireland will no longer need to produce a negative Covid test to enter the country.

The measure was implemented to slow down the importation of Omicron cases.

Irish government agreed on this earlier today (January 5) as Omicron is now responsible for over 95% of cases.

Passengers will still need to show their EU Digital Covid Certs, proof of vaccination or proof of recovery from Covid-19.

It is unknown when the rule change could take effect from.