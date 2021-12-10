Passengers arriving in Ireland from Britain will be advised to take an antigen test each day for five days upon their return.

This is in addition to all overseas passengers taking a pre-departure Covid test before arriving in Ireland.

If the person returns a positive antigen test or experiences any symptoms, they are advised to isolate immediately and seek a PCR test.

The update was issued by the Irish government in an effort to slow the spread of the Omnicron variant.

The latest travel advice is aimed at encouraging people to be more cautious in relation to international travel.

Airlines and ferry companies will continue to check pre-departure test compliance.