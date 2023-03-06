Passenger Numbers Once Again Above Pre-Covid Levels at Dublin and Cork Airports

February was another record month at both Dublin and Cork airports with 2.06 million and 157,000 passengers travelling through, respectively, according to the daa, which operates both airports.

The number of passengers through Dublin Airport in February was 3% higher than in February 2019 and 1% higher than in the previous busiest ever February (2020). The number of passengers at Cork Airport was 4% higher than in February 2019.

The number of passengers travelling through Dublin Airport in February was 55% higher than those seen in February 2022, with numbers in Cork Airport up 63% on February 2022.

At Dublin Airport, February saw some of the busiest days of 2023 so far, with a busy period around Valentine’s Day followed by strong travel activity during the school mid-term break. Nevertheless, security screening once again moved smoothly throughout February with 96% of passengers passing through in less than 20 minutes and virtually all through in under 30 minutes.

At Cork Airport, passenger numbers through the opening two months of the year totalled 318,000 which is 96% higher than in 2022 and up 6% in 2019.

T2 at Dublin Airport Cork Airport

Overall, the total number of passengers carried by daa’s two Irish-operated airports during February this year was 2.22 Million, up from 2.16 Million in February 2019 and 1.42 Million in February 2022.

Reacting to the February performance at daa’s Irish airports, daa CEO Kenny Jacobs said: “The addition of an extra Bank Holiday weekend in February, combined with Valentine’s Day and the mid-term school break, meant February was another very busy month at both Dublin and Cork airports. Passenger numbers at both airports were boosted by the Six Nations rugby, which saw thousands of French fans travelling to watch their match against Ireland, while many thousands of Irish fans headed to the games in Wales and Italy.

“The busiest day at Cork Airport during the month was Sunday, February 19 with 7,382 passengers travelling through, while the busiest day at Dublin Airport was Sunday, February 12 with 96,000 passengers. The most popular destination from both Dublin and Cork airports was London Heathrow. In total, 83% of flights from Cork Airport departed on time in January, while 80% were on time leaving Dublin Airport.”

daa CEO, Kenny Jacobs

Mr Jacobs continued: “March is set to be another busy month and we’re expecting passenger numbers to once again be close to 2019 levels, with two more rugby internationals set to take place, either side of what will be a busy St Patrick’s Day period. I want to say a big thank you to our teams at Dublin and Cork airports for their commitment and effort.”