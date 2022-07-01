Paris, Brazil and India are the Top Spots for Irish Tourists, Air France Survey Shows

Paris is – perhaps unsurprisingly – the most popular short-haul destination among Irish tourists travelling with Air France.

However, a survey by the airline shows that Sao Paolo, Los Angeles and Delhi are among the most popular of its long-haul destinations among Irish consumers.

Air France’s survey showed that demand for luxury destinations has sky-rocketed – up by 119% – since pre-Covld days.

As part of this, Irish fliers with Air France are increasingly choosing far-flung premium locations – including Dubai, Mauritius, San Jose, Saint Martin and Thailand.

Air France has seen a surge in travel interest from Ireland – across its short and long haul routes and leisure and business travel.

Air France has seen passenger demand for its Dublin to Dubai route, alone, jump 121% on pre-Covid levels.

Dubai is one of the most popular destinations out of Ireland for Air France.

The airline has also seen a near full recovery in its business traveller usage out of Ireland.

“We couldn’t be more excited to see passengers returning to air travel – for both business and leisure,” said Fahmi Mahjoub, general manager for the UK and Ireland at Air France-KLM.

“It’s encouraging to see just how much people want to explore both close and far-flung destinations around the world, and in more comfort than ever before thanks to our services on Air France. People’s interest of travelling in comfort did not go unnoticed, and because of that, Air France is committed to offering a service that caters to that,” he said.