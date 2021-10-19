Parades To Return At Disneyland Paris

A new parade that transforms at night is being introduced by Disneyland Paris in time for Christmas.

Parades will restart on November 13, along with The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands returning this month and the return of festive cuisine events.

The Christmas season takes over the theme park from November 13 until 9 January 9.

Mickey Mouse & Friends

Disneyland Paris has secretly been developing “Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade” over a number of years, featuring five giant floats representing festive scenes.

Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade is composed of five floats and will feature Mickey Mouse, Disney princesses, Santa Claus, Tinkerbell and more.

Shows Are Back With A Bang

The night-time Disney Illuminations show returns on December 21, with breathtaking pyrotechnics, projections and light shows set against the backdrop of the iconic Cinderella’s Castle.

The popular Lion King show will make its comeback on October 23 at the park’s Frontierland Theatre.

All Of The Lights

The park will be bedecked in spectacular Christmas decorations too. The park’s Main Street will be lined with a huge 24-metre-high Christmas tree shining with a thousand twinkling lights, plus garlands and ornaments galore, and no less than 78 Nordic spruces scattered around the parks.

For a little extra Xmas magic, visitors will be able to watch the snow falling more than 12 times a day.

Festive Cuisine in Full Swing

Guests will be able to feast on a variety of seasonal dishes such as stuffed turkey or Christmas Yule Log. There will also be themed treats such as Minnie’s Christmas tartlet and gingerbread trees on offer.

Colourful festive drinks and cocktails will be available at Disney Resorts bars.