Palle Laursen Appointed Executive Vice President, Head of Marine at Royal Caribbean

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Danish national Palle Laursen has been appointed executive vice president, head of marine at Royal Caribbean Group.

Mr Laursen starts in the newly-created post on May 1, after which he will be in charge of all marine operations for Royal Caribbean’s fleet. He will also be in charge of marine operations at TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Palle Laursen to the Royal Caribbean Group,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Palle has had a long and distinguished career with Maersk and is a recognized leader in the maritime industry. With more than 25 years of experience, his direct technical and operational knowledge will serve our company well, especially as we continually work to decarbonise our business.”

Mr Laursen joins Royal Caribbean from AP Moller-Maersk, where he was responsible for a fleet of more than 750 container vessels, 400 chartered vessels and 350 owned vessels.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
