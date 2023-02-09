Palle Laursen Appointed Executive Vice President, Head of Marine at Royal Caribbean

Danish national Palle Laursen has been appointed executive vice president, head of marine at Royal Caribbean Group.

Mr Laursen starts in the newly-created post on May 1, after which he will be in charge of all marine operations for Royal Caribbean’s fleet. He will also be in charge of marine operations at TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Palle Laursen

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Palle Laursen to the Royal Caribbean Group,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Palle has had a long and distinguished career with Maersk and is a recognized leader in the maritime industry. With more than 25 years of experience, his direct technical and operational knowledge will serve our company well, especially as we continually work to decarbonise our business.”

Mr Laursen joins Royal Caribbean from AP Moller-Maersk, where he was responsible for a fleet of more than 750 container vessels, 400 chartered vessels and 350 owned vessels.