Palladium Hotel Group Announce Opening Dates for Mediterranean Hotels

Palladium Hotel Group will kick off the summer season in Ibiza, Menorca and Sicily with the opening of its beachside hotels from 1 April, with properties to suit all types of traveller.

The Spanish hotel group, headquartered in Ibiza, is predicting a strong tourism season for the Balearic Islands, which will resume all tourist and leisure activities for the 2022 season. Palladium Hotel Group’s CEO, Jesús Sobrino, says: “This year, we will open even earlier than we did in 2019 as people start to rediscover the allure of travel once again. The appeal of our islands has not diminished in any way and we’re therefore confident of being able to open our hotels for a long period this year.”

He continues: “The Balearics are a symbol for us because the company was born in Ibiza and it’s where some of the group’s most special assets and brands are located. We are continually working to improve our offering, and for this reason, in recent years we have opted to grow the sectors with greater added value. We have repositioned some of the hotels we manage and have remained innovative so that we can continue to surprise and exceed the expectations of our most demanding guests.”

Palladium Hotel Group’s CEO, Jesús Sobrino

Opening Dates

The first hotels to open their doors will be Grand Palladium Palace Ibiza Resort & Spa, Palladium Hotel Don Carlos and Palladium Hotel Palmyra, which will do so on 1 April, followed by Grand Palladium White Island Resort & Spa, Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza and Agroturismo Sa Talia on 8 April.

BLESS Hotel Ibiza will start the season on 13 April and Palladium Hotel Cala Llonga will open the following day. Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel will open on 29 April, as will Palladium Hotel Menorca.

Over in Sicily, Grand Palladium Sicilia Resort & Spa will open 1 April, while its neighbour Grand Palladium Garden Beach Resort & Spa will follow on 6 May.

The group’s only beachfront hotel in mainland Spain, Palladium Hotel Costa del Sol, opens 18 March.

One of the biggest developments for Palladium Hotel Group for summer 2022 will be the opening of TRS Ibiza Hotel, scheduled for mid-May. Jesús Sobrino explained: “We have high expectations for the opening of TRS Ibiza Hotel. It is one of our most ambitious projects this year and the one that excites us the most because it involves exporting our leading luxury brand from America to Europe for the first time.”

Island Hotels for Every Traveller

IBIZA

The new TRS Ibiza Hotel, opening mid-May 2022, will revolutionise the all-inclusive concept with an exclusive luxury proposal for adults only. Unique on Ibiza, guests will be able to enjoy gastronomic and entertainment experiences at the island’s most outstanding venues through an exclusive programme. In addition, TRS Ibiza Hotel will offer guests the utmost in personalised service with their own personal butler service.

BLESS Hotel Ibiza starts this season in the wake of huge success achieved by its Etxeko Ibiza restaurant, which has recently been awarded a Repsol Sun and is now listed in the prestigious Michelin Guide under the stewardship of Spanish chef Martin Berasategui. Alongside its award-winning restaurant, BLESS Hotel Ibiza’s EPIC Infinity Lounge will feature a series of jazz events against a backdrop of breath-taking sea views during the season. The hotel is also launching new wellness packages with activities and events focused on relaxation and rejuvenation.

Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel – Palladium Hotel Group’s flagship property on Playa d’en Bossa – returns with its exclusive luxury, gastronomy and entertainment experiences that have made the hotel a globally recognised brand. Ahead of the season, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel is launching new profiles on Instagram and Facebook, under Ushuaia hotel Ibiza, providing updates from the most suggestive and avant-garde hotel on the island.

The hotel-meets-music venue will continue to share its essential events agenda under the existing profiles of Ushuaia Ibiza, while the new profiles will offer content that ranges from gastronomy to lifestyle, passing through fashion, current affairs and the hotel’s own developments.

As always, music fans will find refuge at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza, where international artists will once again feature on a weekly events agenda throughout the season. The hotel will also continue to delight with its dining options, with The Beach at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza offering local, international and Mediterranean fusion dishes, the renowned Tatel Ibiza restaurant serving classic Spanish fare with a modern twist, and the magnificent rooftop The Ninth, where guests can enjoy some of the most beautiful sunsets in Playa d’en Bossa.

The five-star all-inclusive resorts, Grand Palladium Palace Ibiza Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium White Island are the ideal Balearic bolthole for families. New for 2022 is a new wine and tapas bar within the resort.

Agroturismo Sa Talaia, nestled in a rural location on a hilltop above San Antonio, is a relaxing destination for adults-only, providing an exclusive space to have fun and disconnect in the middle of nature, enjoying the privacy of its swimming pool and lush gardens.

Meanwhile, Palladium Hotel Palmyra (San Antonio), Palladium Hotel Cala Llonga (Cala Llonga) and Palladium Hotel Don Carlos (Santa Eularia) return with their spectacular locations and quality service.

MENORCA

Having opened in 2021, Palladium Hotel Menorca begins its second season as the ideal location for those who want to discover the lesser-known Balearic island and get carried away by its Mediterranean charm. Local specialities such as Mahón cheeses, ecological wines with denomination of origin in Menorca and traditional dishes such as stew and Menorcan-style fish, are the stars of the hotel’s dining scene.

SICILY

Grand Palladium Sicilia Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Garden Beach Resort & Spa opened in summer 2021 and will enjoy their first full summer season for UK guests when they open in April and May respectively. The five-star all-inclusive resorts are ideally located for families, couples or groups or friends to explore the volcanic island, the nearby seaside town of Cefalù and Sicily’s bustling capital, Palermo. Guests can enjoy the neighbouring resorts’ Dine Around programme which allows them to try out the three à la carte restaurants, show cooking and six bars located in the lobbies and around the pools. The resorts’ activity programme includes watersports, football and tennis to name but a few, so plenty of options to keep even the most active of guests occupied.

Furthermore, customers who are not staying at a Palladium Hotel Group property can access the hotels’ facilities and services, such as the swimming pools or restaurants, with a Day Pass or other alternatives. Palladium Hotel Group also has multiple advantages for customers who have joined its Palladium Rewards loyalty programme.