Pádraig Ó Céidigh Appointed New Chairperson of Shannon Group

Pádraig Ó Céidigh has been appointed the new Chair of Shannon Group.

Mr Ó Céidigh will take up his new role as Chairperson for a period of three years, following his appearance before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications.

The announcement was made today by the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD.

Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “I would like to congratulate Mr Ó Céidigh on his new appointment as Chairperson. His wealth of business experience in the aviation sector, in particular, will be of immense support to Shannon Group. Our focus now is on continuing to rebuild vital air services for the people and businesses in this region who rely on Shannon for air connectivity.”

”There is a long journey ahead for aviation recovery, but I am confident that with the right supports and the hard work of the entire team here, we will see Shannon thrive again.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Ó Céidigh said: “Shannon Airport is a vital economic engine for the Shannon Region and wider west of Ireland economy. It is imperative that Shannon Group is supported in its recovery, and I am deeply committed to working with the CEO and Board to ensure this happens.”

An experienced business leader and entrepreneur, Mr Ó Céidigh has extensive knowledge in the aviation sector and has a strong track record at senior levels in both the public and private sectors.

He is a former winner of the Ernst and Young (EY) Entrepreneur of the Year Award and represented Ireland at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year.

The role of chairperson of Shannon Group has been vacant almost two years following the end of Rose Hynes’s term.