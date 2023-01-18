Package Holidays on the Rise for 2023

According to new data, there has been a surge in bookings of package holidays for 2023. The reason cited is ‘peace of mind’ for travellers.

A poll taken of 2,000 adults discovered that 39% want to have someone to book accommodation sort the flights and arrange transfers for them, instead of doing it all separately.

29% like having one point of contact should any problems arise. While 32% consider not having to worry about anything when they reach their destination a consideration.

Having protection if something goes wrong (31%) and getting value for money (28%) are also pushing the popularity of package holidays which had fallen out of favour at one point.

“People are looking for the best value getaways, and knowing everything is taken care of for them is the icing on the cake” said a spokesperson from Jet2holidays, the company which commissioned the research.

“Package holidays offer more peace of mind for holidaymakers who might still be feeling uncertain after the pandemic, and they provide value and assurance to those feeling the pinch in today’s economy.”