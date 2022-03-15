Over Two Thirds Plan to Travel Outside of Ireland

An Post Money’s research has conducted a survey evaluating consumer sentiment with regard to travelling abroad this year.

Top Destinations

Of those surveyed, 7 out of 10 are planning trips outside of Ireland

Over 1 in 4 people are planning to travel to the UK this year

More than half of people plan to travel within Europe (54% for Continental Europe, excluding the UK) this year with 1 in 2 planning to travel outside of the Eurozone

1 in 6 are planning a long-haul trip to destinations including USA (8%), Canada (2%), Asia (4%), Australia and New Zealand (2%)

Financially Planning for Travel by An Post

1 in 2 (54%) people buy local currency ahead of a trip, with over 65’s (68%) more likely to purchase local currency in advance.

When deciding on where they purchase foreign currency, 9 in 10 consider 0% commission and exchange rate important while 3 in 4 consider a convenient location to be important

For a lost or stolen bank card, more than 9 in 10 value access to emergency cash and similarly, over 9 in 10 value being able to access 24/7 customer support

Debbie Byrne, Managing Director of An Post Retail, said: “Travel is back on the agenda in a big way for us in 2022 and with our travel money offerings, we take the stress out of foreign travel. We’re delighted to have great travel solutions for our customers, with more exciting plans to be announced soon. With 5 cash currencies and 16 currencies on the An Post Money Currency Card, we are the only financial provider offering foreign currency in both cash and on a Currency Card, with 0% commission, a 24/7 helpline and emergency cash if you lose your card.

Customers have the peace of mind that they have access to a human at the end of the phone if their card is lost, stolen or damaged with 24/7 customer support. Similarly, being able to access emergency cash up to the available balance on your card is reassuring for people should something happen to their card while they’re away. At An Post Money we take immense pride in providing financial services which help people to live well today and in the future”

An Post offers a Money Currency Card which is a prepaid Mastercard® which allows customers to top up and purchase in 16 currencies on a single card. For more information, visit https://www.anpost.com/Money/Foreign-Currency/Currency-Card.