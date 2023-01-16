The number of travellers passing through Dublin Airport in 2022 increased by 231%.

Just over 28.1 million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport in 2022, representing a remarkable post-pandemic recovery of 85% of 2019 levels.

According to Kenny Jacobs, the new chief executive of daa – Dublin Airport’s airport operator: “Following two years of Covid disruption, 2022 was the year in which international travel came back very strong. When you consider that passenger numbers during the first two months of 2022 were very low due to uncertainty around the Omicron variant, the recovery in passenger numbers from March onwards was way beyond the expectations of even the most optimistic travel forecasters.



“This resurgence in travel has posed challenges for Dublin Airport and airports all around the world. I’d like to pay tribute to the incredible team there which has worked tirelessly to facilitate more than 28 million journeys over the past 12 months. Their hard work over the Christmas period – the busiest in three years – saw 93% of passengers pass through security screening in under 20 minutes, with 99% through in under 30 minutes. In the year ahead, we are determined to maintain this security performance and make further improvements to the standards at Dublin Airport so that the travelling public gets the service they expect.”

Just over 13 million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport in the five months of August, September, October, November and December which equates to almost half of the total traffic seen during the year.

In comparison to 2021 figures, short-haul traffic increased by 216% to 23.9 million, while long-haul passenger numbers increased 366% to almost 4.2 million.

Throughout 2022, passenger numbers to and from Continental Europe increased on 2021 levels by 198% to 15.9 million.

Passenger numbers on flights to and from other international destinations, including flights to the Middle East, increased by 302% compared with 2021.

The number of people taking domestic flights increased 237% compared to 2021 and was up by 23% when compared with 2019.