News

Out and About with ITTN: Craig Morgan, Head of TUI Ireland

By Leona Kenny
In our next Out and About series, Shane Cullen interviews recently appointed Head of TUI Ireland, Craig Morgan.

Find out about the initial sales outlook for 2022, the key objectives throughout the pandemic and what’s in store for TUI this summer season and beyond.

Craig Morgan shares his view of the Irish travel trade, the TUI price promise, new technology for customers and expanded programmes for 2023.

As always, stay #ittnswitchedon with ITTN and stay tuned for more episodes in our Out & About series.

