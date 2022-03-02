Out and About with ITTN: ASM Ireland and Topflight

In our next Out and About series, Shane Cullen interviews Alan Sparling of ASM Ireland and Michelle Anderson of Topflight Holidays.

Alan details new partners to the ASM Ireland family, what’s proving popular such as OBEO & Solmar Villas and what’s on the cards for 2022 including Arena River Cruises back sailing in March and progress on routes with Ethiopian Airlines. Finally, Alan discusses additions to the Travel Partners Group including Turkish Airlines.

Michelle Anderson shares Topflight Holidays strong start to the year, key focus points for the company including service and benefits of their resort managers, particularly, the personal touch. Michelle also covers trends on ski holidays.