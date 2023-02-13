SEARCH
OurAfrica.Travel Kicks Off with Destination Training

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
It’s not too late to register for OurAfrica.Travel to really kick start 2023’s safari and beach bookings.

Interest in Africa is soaring – and this virtual show is the perfect opportunity to brush up on your destination knowledge (free training sessions will run from 13 – 17 February through The Africa Hub from 2 pm – 3 pm each day), connect with new properties and catch up with valued suppliers.

Each training session has a different link so please register ahead. The platform is already live and has seen a flurry of activity as exhibitors and buyers confirm meetings and share product news ahead of the show.  Participants can block off their availability as required and just attend a couple of hours each day as and when they have gaps – or in the evenings as the show has slots 24 hours a day to accommodate all time zones.   

Exhibitors already confirmed include Asilia Africa, Bushtops Camps, Cheetah Plains, Chiwani Safari camps, Grootbos, Inspirational Places, Ker & Downey Botswana, Lion Roars, Machaba Safaris, Madikwe Safari Lodge, MalaMala, Mantis Collection, Mashatu, Onguma, Robin Pope Safaris, Sala Beach House, Shamwari, South African Tourism, The Liz McGrath Collection, The Oyster Collection, Thornybush, Weeva and the Zanzibar Collection – to name but a few.

 Register here today https://ourafrica.travel/buyers/

