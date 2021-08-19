News

OTA Slams Ryanair as “Petty and Evil”

Online travel agent Kiwi.com has branded Ryanair’s latest policy of not allowing customers with a boarding pass issued by the OTA as “petty and evil.”

Yesterday (18 August), Ryanair said anyone with a boarding pass issued by Kiwi.com would not be allowed on board as they were in possession of “fake” boarding passes.

No Such thing as a Fake Boarding Pass

In response,  a spokesperson for the OTA has said that there’s no such thing as a ‘fake’ boarding pass, and that “Kiwi.com complies with all the requirements to ensure safe travel for our customers and have done so for years.

“As well as providing customers with the Ryanair boarding pass we have also placed it on a Kiwi.com branded background – all the information is the same, just the colours are different.”

“Threatening not to board customers is petty and an evil Ryanair practice to try and stifle customer choice.”

“Despicable Behaviour”

The spokesperson accused Ryanair of trying to stifle competition, declaring it “despicable behaviour.”

“The real reason for this action is because Kiwi.com often sells Ryanair tickets cheaper than Ryanair and they don’t like it,” the statement continued.

“Ryanair’s behaviour is nothing short of cruel by putting profit ahead of consumer choice.”

“We will do everything in our power to support our customers through this despicable behaviour from Ryanair who are punishing travellers just because they don’t like competition.”

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

