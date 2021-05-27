News

Oroko Recruiting Luxury Travel GDS Ticketing & Operations Executive

OROKO is seeking a self-starting ticketing professional with absolute attention to detail to take charge of our ticketing function through Amadeus. Unless you have excellent attention-to-detail and 3 to 5 years’ experience minimum of working at an advanced ticketing level in Amadeus in a pressure driven environment, please don’t apply.

OROKO has recently obtained IATA accreditation meaning that a dedicated individual is required to take full responsibility for the day-to-day management of the GDS. 100% accuracy and attention to detail are required for this position.

Below you will find a more detailed role description.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

  • Putting together complex itineraries using manual contracts where required
  • Giving advice on different air fare types & fare rules
  • Advising on best routings/airlines
  • Loading private air fares through Amadeus FareXpert
  • Understanding the minimum ground arrangements required for our negotiated ITX fares
  • Giving the applicable codes to ensure extended ticketing time limits are achieved
  • Receiving airline communication & distributing where necessary
  • Providing assistance with Amadeus entries & supporting our sales team to use the resource more effectively
  • Advising our sales team of airline schedule changes & sourcing alternatives
  • Ensuring published and consolidated tickets are issued accurately and efficiently
  • Amending and recalculating voluntary changes according to fare rules
  • Reissuing tickets in the case of voluntary & involuntary changes both manually and through Amadeus Ticket Changer
  • Round the world ticketing
  • Managing office smart flows
  • Queue management
  • Processing of airline refunds via GDS & BSPlink – awareness of the accuracy required
  • Reviewing & investigation of ADMs received – understanding airline rules & policies to be able to dispute in a timely manner
  • Updating files appropriately
  • Managing correspondence relating to short haul web-booked tickets
  • Handling refund/voucher requests relating to short haul web-booked tickets
  • Reconciling purchases relating to flight extras such as seats and additional baggage
  • Preparing reports for management relating to international flight sales as requested
  • Providing support to the operations team in the preparation of customer documentation

Essential requirements

  • At least 3 years’ experience with Amadeus
  • Impeccable attention to detail and accuracy.
  • Strong communication skills.
  • Very strong problem-solving skills and the ability to react quickly and calmly.
  • Strong geographical knowledge, knowledge of airline product and policies.

Most importantly, you will:

  • Possess a ‘can-do’ attitude.
  • Be flexible and willing to adapt to new challenges.
  • Friendly, professional, confident, diplomatic and discreet.
  • A hard-working team player, professional and results driven with a focus on superior quality and service.
  • Fluent in English, very well-presented and well-spoken.

What we offer:

  • Industry-leading salaries commensurate with experience.
  • Flexible working hours.
  • The successful candidate will provisionally work from home until the time is right to work from our beautiful office in Dublin 6.
