Oroko Recruiting Luxury Travel GDS Ticketing & Operations Executive

OROKO is seeking a self-starting ticketing professional with absolute attention to detail to take charge of our ticketing function through Amadeus. Unless you have excellent attention-to-detail and 3 to 5 years’ experience minimum of working at an advanced ticketing level in Amadeus in a pressure driven environment, please don’t apply.
OROKO has recently obtained IATA accreditation meaning that a dedicated individual is required to take full responsibility for the day-to-day management of the GDS. 100% accuracy and attention to detail are required for this position.
Below you will find a more detailed role description.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
- Putting together complex itineraries using manual contracts where required
- Giving advice on different air fare types & fare rules
- Advising on best routings/airlines
- Loading private air fares through Amadeus FareXpert
- Understanding the minimum ground arrangements required for our negotiated ITX fares
- Giving the applicable codes to ensure extended ticketing time limits are achieved
- Receiving airline communication & distributing where necessary
- Providing assistance with Amadeus entries & supporting our sales team to use the resource more effectively
- Advising our sales team of airline schedule changes & sourcing alternatives
- Ensuring published and consolidated tickets are issued accurately and efficiently
- Amending and recalculating voluntary changes according to fare rules
- Reissuing tickets in the case of voluntary & involuntary changes both manually and through Amadeus Ticket Changer
- Round the world ticketing
- Managing office smart flows
- Queue management
- Processing of airline refunds via GDS & BSPlink – awareness of the accuracy required
- Reviewing & investigation of ADMs received – understanding airline rules & policies to be able to dispute in a timely manner
- Updating files appropriately
- Managing correspondence relating to short haul web-booked tickets
- Handling refund/voucher requests relating to short haul web-booked tickets
- Reconciling purchases relating to flight extras such as seats and additional baggage
- Preparing reports for management relating to international flight sales as requested
- Providing support to the operations team in the preparation of customer documentation
Essential requirements
- At least 3 years’ experience with Amadeus
- Impeccable attention to detail and accuracy.
- Strong communication skills.
- Very strong problem-solving skills and the ability to react quickly and calmly.
- Strong geographical knowledge, knowledge of airline product and policies.
Most importantly, you will:
- Possess a ‘can-do’ attitude.
- Be flexible and willing to adapt to new challenges.
- Friendly, professional, confident, diplomatic and discreet.
- A hard-working team player, professional and results driven with a focus on superior quality and service.
- Fluent in English, very well-presented and well-spoken.
What we offer:
- Industry-leading salaries commensurate with experience.
- Flexible working hours.
- The successful candidate will provisionally work from home until the time is right to work from our beautiful office in Dublin 6.
