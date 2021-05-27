Oroko Recruiting Luxury Travel GDS Ticketing & Operations Executive

OROKO is seeking a self-starting ticketing professional with absolute attention to detail to take charge of our ticketing function through Amadeus. Unless you have excellent attention-to-detail and 3 to 5 years’ experience minimum of working at an advanced ticketing level in Amadeus in a pressure driven environment, please don’t apply.

OROKO has recently obtained IATA accreditation meaning that a dedicated individual is required to take full responsibility for the day-to-day management of the GDS. 100% accuracy and attention to detail are required for this position.

Below you will find a more detailed role description.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

Putting together complex itineraries using manual contracts where required

Giving advice on different air fare types & fare rules

Advising on best routings/airlines

Loading private air fares through Amadeus FareXpert

Understanding the minimum ground arrangements required for our negotiated ITX fares

Giving the applicable codes to ensure extended ticketing time limits are achieved

Receiving airline communication & distributing where necessary

Providing assistance with Amadeus entries & supporting our sales team to use the resource more effectively

Advising our sales team of airline schedule changes & sourcing alternatives

Ensuring published and consolidated tickets are issued accurately and efficiently

Amending and recalculating voluntary changes according to fare rules

Reissuing tickets in the case of voluntary & involuntary changes both manually and through Amadeus Ticket Changer

Round the world ticketing

Managing office smart flows

Queue management

Processing of airline refunds via GDS & BSPlink – awareness of the accuracy required

Reviewing & investigation of ADMs received – understanding airline rules & policies to be able to dispute in a timely manner

Updating files appropriately

Managing correspondence relating to short haul web-booked tickets

Handling refund/voucher requests relating to short haul web-booked tickets

Reconciling purchases relating to flight extras such as seats and additional baggage

Preparing reports for management relating to international flight sales as requested

Providing support to the operations team in the preparation of customer documentation

Essential requirements

At least 3 years’ experience with Amadeus

Impeccable attention to detail and accuracy.

Strong communication skills.

Very strong problem-solving skills and the ability to react quickly and calmly.

Strong geographical knowledge, knowledge of airline product and policies.

Most importantly, you will:

Possess a ‘can-do’ attitude.

Be flexible and willing to adapt to new challenges.

Friendly, professional, confident, diplomatic and discreet.

A hard-working team player, professional and results driven with a focus on superior quality and service.

Fluent in English, very well-presented and well-spoken.

What we offer: