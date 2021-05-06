News

Walt Disney World & Universal Orlando Scaling Back Safety Protocols

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando have begun scaling back some of their safety protocols as the vaccination rollout continues and the country inches ever closer to a full re-opening.

Mandatory temperature checks at both theme parks will be discontinued, while Universal Orlando has reduced the social distancing requirement from six to three feet. Although masks remain compulsory, guests at Walt Disney World can remove them to eat, drink – and take photos.

“Following the advice of the CDC and our local health officials, we will phase out onsite temperature screenings at Walt Disney World Resort for cast members beginning May 8 and guests on May 16,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Universal said, “the health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. We continue to review the CDC guidelines and work with local health officials as we update our health and safety protocols.”

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

