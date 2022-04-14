Ongoing Turbulence at Dublin Airport, But Spending Takes Off

Bank of Ireland debit card spending analysis in Dublin Airport (February and March 2022) revealed that spending took off as passengers spent more time navigating the terminals. Overall spending at Dublin Airport was 39% higher in March than the month before, with the number of debit card transactions rising by 30% in total.

Bank of Ireland’s data shows that spending on currency conversion in the airport rose by 53% in March when compared to February, while spending in the airport car parks accelerated by 35% in the same period. Duty-free retailers experienced a spending surge as the airport filled up in March, with total spending on popular holiday items rocketing by 27%, and the number of total transactions up 23%.

Many people wanted to be closer to the airport to try and beat the lengthy queues, so spending in the surrounding airport hotels soared by 34% in March, with total transactions in this area up by 26%.

Commenting on March’s Dublin Airport spending levels, Jilly Clarkin, Head of Customer Journeys & SME Markets at Bank of Ireland said: “Barely a day went by in March when the news cameras weren’t focussed on the ever-lengthening queues at Dublin airport, so it is not surprising that spending levels soared during the period. While delays brought stress for travellers, having more people on the Dublin Airport complex provided a boon to certain businesses, with spending spikes recorded for local hoteliers, in the duty free concessions and in the various car parks. We may see continued strong spend at airport terminals throughout the summer months, as passengers will be more inclined to turn up very early for their flights.”