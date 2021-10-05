oneworld Aims for 10% Sustainable Aviation Fuel by 2030

The oneworld Alliance is aspiring to a collective target of using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for 10% of combined fuel volumes by 2030. oneworld had previously pledged to have net carbon emissions by 2050.

Targeted investments, regulations, financial grants and government support mechanisms are among the enablers that will facilitate the industry’s transition to SAF.

oneworld and its member airlines have reiterated their desire to work with partners and stakeholders to reach the target, through the deployment of SAF that is available at commercial scale, affordable and certified under the schemes recognised by ICAO and relevant authorities.

On 22 September, oneworld signalled its commitment to SAF through its support of the World Economic Forum Clean Skies for Tomorrow Coalition’s 10% SAF by 2030 ambition statement.

oneworld Governing Board Chairman and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive H.E. Mr Akbar Al Baker said: “oneworld is strongly committed to playing a leading role in improving environmental sustainability and the 10% SAF target that we have unveiled today further reiterates that commitment.

“Industry collaboration is critical for progress towards this important goal and we call on stakeholders to actively support the deployment of SAF technologies.”