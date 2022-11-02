SEARCH
HomeNewsOne Million Irish Passports Issued in a Record-Breaking 2022
News

One Million Irish Passports Issued in a Record-Breaking 2022

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
9

The Irish Passport Service has issued one million passports in a single calendar year, for the first time.

The passport service issued the one millionth official travel document yesterday afternoon, 01 November.

The service came under scrutiny earlier this year after it struggled to cope with the high demand for passports.

When international travel reopened fully at the start of 2022 after two years of covid restrictions, a large number of Irish passport holders renewed their travel documents, and in many cases, for their dependents putting the passport service came under immense pressure. 

Speaking yesterday, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney paid tribute to the staff at the Passport Service and congratulated them on the “historic achievement”.

The issuing of one million passports in the first 10 months of this year surpasses the previous record of 935,000 passports issued over the full year in 2019. 634,000 passports were issued in 2021, while 450,000 were processed in 2020. 

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleSeaWorld Orlando’s Award-Winning Christmas Celebration is Returning this Year
Next articleCathay Pacific will Overfly Russian Airspace on Some Flights Again

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie