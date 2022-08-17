On Broadway: NYC & Company Announces Return of Fall NYC Broadway Week After 3-Year Hiatus

NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organisation and CVB, in partnership with Mastercard®, has announced that the fall iteration of NYC Broadway Week will return for the first time since 2019, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 21 Broadway shows, available for purchase now at nycgo.com/broadwayweek. The popular biannual programme, now in its 11th year, will run September 6–25, 2022.

“Since its launch in 2011, NYC Broadway Week has offered visitors and locals alike the world’s best theatrical experiences at a remarkable value,” said NYC Company President and CEO Fred Dixon.

“After a three-year hiatus, we are proud to bring the fall edition of our signature NYC Broadway Week program back to audiences September 6–25. With choices ranging from Tony Award winners and kid-friendly favourites to new productions and beloved classics, there is something for everyone.”

Participating shows in NYC Broadway Week fall 2022 include:

1. 1776**

2. Aladdin

3. A Strange Loop**

4. Beetlejuice

5. The Book of Mormon

6. Chicago

7. Come From Away

8. Cost of Living**

9. Death of a Salesman**

10. Funny Girl* **

11. Hadestown

12. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

13. Into The Woods**

14. The Kite Runner**

15. The Lion King

16. MJ: The Musical

17. Moulin Rouge! The Musical

18. The Phantom of the Opera

19. The Piano Lesson**

20. Six**

21. Wicked

*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

** New participants in NYC Broadway Week.

“This fall marks the one-year anniversary of Broadway’s reopening and since then we have welcomed nearly 9.3 million theatregoers to New York City. The return of fall NYC Broadway Week is a fantastic way for locals and visitors to experience thrilling live theatre in one of the world’s most exciting cities,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League.

“The 21 Broadway shows included in this year’s 2-for-1 ticket offer represent some of the most iconic, diverse and innovative productions to hit the stage. The variety offered is sure to please audiences ranging from the frequent to the first-time guest.”

“Together with NYC & Company, we are excited to sponsor NYC Broadway Week and provide locals and visitors a 2-for-1 ticket offering to experience the best in theatre in a meaningful way,” said Rustom Dastoor, Executive VP of North America Marketing & Communications at Mastercard.

Participating Broadway shows can be sorted by filters including Drama, Kid-Friendly, Musical, Play and Tony Award winners at nycgo.com/broadwayweek.

Since its launch in January 2011, NYC Broadway Week has cumulatively sold more than 1,900,000 tickets, generating over $100 million in revenue for Broadway.