Oman Opens First Digital Travel Trade Booking Platform

Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN) has unveiled VisitOman.om, the first authorised national online booking and information gateway for Oman’s Travel Trade sector. In its first phase, registration is now open for Travel Trade partners in international markets together with Oman’s travel and tourism players for future bookings.

The new platform is designed to position Oman as a growing tourism destination to global markets and to grow inbound tourism. It also will serve as an accreditation process for the Omani Travel Trade stakeholders featured on the platform, all with a view toward boosting socio-economic development in Oman.

His Excellency Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahruqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism said: “The launch of the brand identity of the National Travel Operator ‘VisitOman.om’ is an important step that aligns with Oman Vision 2040 and the economic diversification plans.

“The platform will digitise the local tourism supply chain, in cooperation with our partners, and will become avital factor in supporting the Sultanate’s vision to increase local and international investments in the tourism infrastructure, in addition to achieving our objective to attract 11.7 million tourists by 2040, of whom 5 million are international tourists.”

Eng. Mohammed bin Salim Al Busaidi, Chairman of OMRAN Group, said: “The launch of the VisitOman.om platform is an important step for OMRAN Group to achieve its vision by investing in the tourism sector’s value chain, whilst implementing and activating the tourism distribution strategy that aims to increase the number of inbound tourism to the Sultanate from various major regional and international markets.”

It is expected that by Q4 2021, VisitOman.om will become an all-encompassing resource for the Travel Trade sector which will connect the entire accredited Omani travel supply chain globally.

The extended portal will include a live booking engine that allows for easy supply and demand integration with Trade Partners.

It will also include information about partnership opportunities and packages as well as simplified booking tools for flights, transfers, hotels, tours, excursions and restaurants.

Packages, discounts, incentives and more will be offered by accredited and certified quality suppliers – all of who will be vetted through an accreditation process before being featured.